Supreme Court bench unanimously holds privacy as a fundamental right

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, the nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court unanimously held that right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Privacy intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution,” the nine-judge bench observed.
Reading out the judgment, Chief Justice of India Justice Khekar overruled the apex court’s previous judgments in two cases where it had held that right to privacy was not protected by Constitution.
Before pronouncing the judgement, the CJI said that among the nine judges some of them have authored different orders.
Senior counsel Prashant Bhushan, who is a party to the case, told reporters: “The judgment doesn’t say anything about the right of citizens to share biometric details for Aadhaar. The nine-judge held that right to privacy is a fundamental right. Any law which is made to restrict this fundamental right will have to be examined keeping Article 21 in mind. For example, if the government tomorrow says that your Aadhaar card will be required for your travel and income tax filings, that in my view these are unreasonable restrictions… it is a setback to the government as they said right to privacy is not a wholly qualified right.”
With the nine-judge bench ruling against the government stand on privacy, the Aadhaar case will now be referred to a five-judge bench which will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Act.
Earlier, during the court hearing, the government counsel said privacy is a “wholly qualified right”, implying that it could be subject to reasonable restrictions. However, the apex court today held that privacy is a limited right.
- Aug 24, 2017 at 11:57 amNone of the political parties are willing to disclose their sources of income to the public. But they want the common man to disclose all their information. Its time law making is entrusted to an impartial ins ution and not subject to the whims and fancies of the political leaders - more than half of them are subject to some kind of prosecution or the other.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 11:51 amOops ab Aadhaar ka kay hoga Feku?Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 11:25 amFor the last 3 yrs I thought the third arm of the democracy had forgotten it had an INDEPENDENT role to play, this verdict restores that faith Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 11:23 amIt will be of great interest to read and discuss what the the judges wrote in their individual orders. as, Before pronouncing the judgement, the CJI said that among the nine judges some of them have authored different orders.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 11:14 amThanks Supreme Court for putting a hindrance in the path of turning India into a Hindu state.Reply
