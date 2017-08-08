Supreme Court constitutes bench to hear Ayodhya dispute on August 11

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra will take up the appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case for hearing on August 11. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra will take up the appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case for hearing on August 11.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra will take up the appeals against the Allahabad High Court order in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid case for hearing on August 11. The other members of the bench are justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer.

A circular issued by the court on August 3 had said that the appeals will be listed before a three-judge special bench for hearing at 2 pm. The bench was constituted subsequently. The decision comes about seven years after the September 30, 2010, verdict of the HC dividing the 2.7-acre disputed land between Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had approached the apex court last month and requested that the matter be taken up for hearing without further delay.

Swami, who is an intervener in the case, pointed out that the appeals had been pending for the last seven years. His petition for enforcement of his right to worship at the makeshift temple without much hassle was also pending, he contended. CJI J S Khehar had then assured Swamy that the court will take a decision on listing the case soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App