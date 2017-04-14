Supreme Court: Conduct NEET in Urdu also

Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre and CBSE to include Urdu as a medium of instruction in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from the academic session 2018-19. The bench, however, accepted the submission by the authorities that it was not possible to include Urdu as a medium of instruction for the all-India medical entrance exams this session.

“The problem is that this year it is not possible. There are lots of difficulties. Please understand that we can’t ask them (Centre) to do miracles…” the bench told the counsel for the petitioner, Students Islamic Organisation of India.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre, said that they were not opposed to the suggestion of conducting NEET examination in Urdu medium from the academic year 2018-19.

However, the bench kept the matter pending to be heard in July to deal with the SG’s objections to an affidavit filed by the SIO in which the group accused the government of being communal.

