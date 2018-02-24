Supreme Court collegium recommends 37 judges for High Courts

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of 37 additional judges as permanent judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay. (File Photo) The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of 37 additional judges as permanent judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of 37 additional judges as permanent judges in the High Courts of Allahabad, Rajasthan, Kerala, Gujarat and Bombay. The decision taken at a meeting of the collegium comprising the three seniormost Supreme Court judges — Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi — was uploaded on the court’s webpage on Friday.

The names recommended for the Gujarat High Court are Justices Dr K J Thaker, R P Dholaria, Ashutosh J Shastri, Biren A Vaishnav, Alpesh Y Kogje, Arvind-Singh I Supehia and B N Karia. Regarding Dr K J Thaker, who hails from Gujarat High Court and is currently posted in Allahabad High Court on transfer, the collegium said he would continue to function there.

Regarding Allahabad High Court, the collegium recommended Justices Rajul Bhargava, Siddhartha Varma, Sangeeta Chandra, Daya Shankar Tripathi, Shailendra Kumar Agrawal, Sanjay Harkauli, Krishna Pratap Singh, Rekha Dikshit and Satya Narain Agnihotri to be appointed as permanent judges.

Those recommended for permanent judges in Rajasthan High Court are Justices Ganga Ram Moolchandani, Deepak Mahesh-wari, Vijay Kumar Vyas, Goverd-han Bardhar, Pankaj Bhandari, Dinesh Chandra Somani, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati, Dinesh Mehta and Vinit Kumar Mathur. For Kerala High Court, the collegium recommended Justices Sathish Ninan, Devan Ramachandran, P Soma-rajan, V Shircy and A M Babu to be appointed as permanent judges.

For Bombay High Court, the collegium recommended that Justices Prakash Deu Naik, Makarand Subhash Karnik, Swapna Sanjiv Joshi, Kishor Kalesh Sonawane, Sangitrao Shamrao Patil and Nutan Dattaram Sardessai be appointed as permanent judges.

