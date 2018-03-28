Supreme Court Collegium clears 11 names as permanent judges

Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court Collegium has cleared 11 names, six of them advocates, for appointment as permanent judges of Calcutta, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

The three senior-most judges — Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi — who met here on Monday recommended their elevation as High Court judges.

For Calcutta High Court, the collegium recommended the names of five advocates — Biswajit Basu, Amrita Sinha, Sutanu Kumar Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Jay Sengupta. The collegium also turned down one name and deferred another.

It recommended names of advocate Sanjay Dwivedi, and four judicial officers, Akhil Kumar Shrivastava, Brij Kishore Shrivastava, Rajendra Kumar Shrivastava and Mohd Fahim Anwar, for appointment as permanent judges in MP High Court. It recommended Justice Ramendra Jain, Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, to be appointed as Permanent Judge of the court.

