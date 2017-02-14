SC clarifies people aren’t obligated to stand up when National Anthem is played in a movie

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday clarified its earlier ruling on the National Anthem and said that people are not obligated to stand up when it is played in a movie or documentary.

The apex court had ruled earlier that it was mandatory to play the National Anthem inside movie halls. People were not given clarity whether it was mandatory to stand up in respect of the Anthem. This led to confusion and in many case risked harassment of individuals for choosing not to stand up.

On December 1 last year, an Apex Court bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Amitav Roy ruled that the ruling was to instill “committed patriotism and nationalism” among the public. “The directions are issued, for love and respect for the motherland is reflected when one shows respect to the National Anthem as well as to the National Flag. That apart, it would instill the feeling within one, a sense committed patriotism and nationalism,” the bench had said.

In a recent incident, a 59-year-old man was thrashed in a Mumbai movie hall for not standing up for the National Anthem when it was played before the movie Dangal.

