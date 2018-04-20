Disturbed with debates on CJI impeachment, says SC as it asks AG if media could be restrained

While hearing the plea, the apex court said, “We all are disturbed about it.” It sought the assistance of the AG on whether the debates could be restrained. While hearing the plea, the apex court said, “We all are disturbed about it.” It sought the assistance of the AG on whether the debates could be restrained.

Terming public debates as unfortunate, the Supreme Court on Friday sought the assistance of Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the media from reporting on the issue of impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

Hearing the plea, a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said, “We all are disturbed about it.” It sought the assistance of the AG on whether the debates could be restrained. The court, however, refused to pass any order gagging the media, saying it would not do this without hearing the AG.

In the wake of the top court ruling out an independent probe into the death of CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya, Opposition leaders have decided to resume their efforts towards impeachment of the CJI and are expected to meet Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Friday afternoon.

According to a PTI report quoting sources, the Congress has decided to submit notice for impeachment proceedings against the CJI. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who played a central role in collecting signatures of MPs from several parties, will hold a meeting with the leaders of the Opposition parties to discuss the matter, the report said. Over 60 MPs have reportedly signed the petition.

As per the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968, a complaint against a judge has to be made through a resolution either by 100 members of Lok Sabha or 50 Rajya Sabha members.

