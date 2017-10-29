Supreme Court case backlog falls below 60,000

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court has managed to bring down its case backlog below 60,000 through concerted efforts, while various courts across India struggle to clear pending cases — which run into a total of around three crore cases.

When Justice Dipak Misra took over as the Chief Justice of India on August 28, the total pending cases in the apex court stood at 57,774, an official source said. In two months, this has been reduced by 2,174 cases.

Between August 28 and October 27, the number of filed cases stood at 7,021, while 9,195 cases were disposed of, the source added. On May 1, 2017, the total case backlog in Supreme Court stood at 60,751 out of which 39 are constitution bench matters.

Reducing pendency of cases in courts across the country has been a matter of priority for both the government and the apex court for a long time. Former Chief Justice of India J S Khehar had requested judges of the higher judiciary to give up a few days of their vacation during the annual summer recess to hear cases. In response, the apex court heard Constitution bench matters during its last summer vacation.

