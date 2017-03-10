SC order arbitrary, deliberately issued to ruin my career: Justice CS Karnan

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan. (Source: ANI) Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan. (Source: ANI)

Following Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to issue a bailable warrant against Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan in a court contempt case, Justice Karnan hit back at the order saying it’s arbitrary and deliberately issued against him to ruin his career. In an interview to news agency ANI, Karnan said, “This is a national issue, made representation to PM stating that some judges committed illegal activities.” He further said that on the basis of representation, the apex court had issued suo moto contempt without enquiry, discussion or findings. “It is a caste issue, a Dalit judge prevented from doing work in a public office. That is atrocity,” he added.

Earlier today, the apex court had issued a bailable warrant against Karnan after he failed to show up in compliance of the contempt proceedings initiated against him for writing contentious letters against sitting and retired apex court and high court judges. SC noted it was left with no alternative, directing the West Bengal DGP to execute the warrant against him, as reported by PTI. The court also told the DGP to ensure Karanan’s appearance before it on March 31.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court issues bailable warrant against Calcutta HC judge CS Karnan in contempt case

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan was on directed to show up in court on February 8 to respond to a contempt notice, issued by a suo motu proceeding for writing letters, in which he levelled corruption charges against several sitting and former judges.

Meanwhile in February, a seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice JS Khehar was mulling several options under law. The court had observed that it would give Karnan sufficient time to prepare his reply to the showcause notice under the Contempt of Courts Act and present his case.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd