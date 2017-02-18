Supreme Court asks UP police to probe rape charges against Prajapati

Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. Gayatri Prasad Prajapati.

The Supreme Court Friday directed police to register an FIR and conduct probe against Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati in connection with cases of alleged gangrape and attempt to rape a woman and her daughter. A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and R K Agrawal asked police to submit its action taken report regarding the incidents in eight weeks in a sealed cover.

The court’s direction came on a petition filed by a woman, who has alleged repeated gangrape by Prajapati and others and sought the court’s direction for lodging of an FIR. Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for the petitioner, said the police had not taken any action on the complaint, which was given to the Director General of UP Police.

The counsel appearing for the state government said the petition has been filed since it was election time in the state. The state government has said in the affidavit that the alleged incident cannot be ascertained as there was a delay in the filing of the complaint, the counsel said. However, Pracha contended that the apex court had issued a notice on November 25 last year and the petition was filed before the elections were announced.