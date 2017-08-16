Latest news
  • Supreme Court asks NIA to probe Kerala ‘love jihad’ case

Supreme Court asks NIA to probe Kerala ‘love jihad’ case

Earlier, the apex court ordered the Kerala Police to assist NIA in submitting its report in the case of a Muslim man whose marriage to a Hindu woman was annulled by the Kerala High Court.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2017 11:47 am
Related News

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered NIA to probe the Kerala Hindu woman’s conversion case. The probe will be led by former Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran.

Earlier, the apex court ordered the Kerala Police to assist NIA in submitting its report in the case of a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan, whose marriage to a Hindu woman was annulled by the Kerala High Court.

In December last year, Jahan married a Hindu woman after she converted to Islam. The state high court annulled his marriage citing ‘love jihad’ and added that it was an insult to the independence of women in the country. There are allegations that Jahan was hired by the Islamic State to convert women.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 16: Latest News