Supreme Court asks NIA to probe Kerala ‘love jihad’ case

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered NIA to probe the Kerala Hindu woman’s conversion case. The probe will be led by former Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran.

Earlier, the apex court ordered the Kerala Police to assist NIA in submitting its report in the case of a Muslim man, Shafin Jahan, whose marriage to a Hindu woman was annulled by the Kerala High Court.

In December last year, Jahan married a Hindu woman after she converted to Islam. The state high court annulled his marriage citing ‘love jihad’ and added that it was an insult to the independence of women in the country. There are allegations that Jahan was hired by the Islamic State to convert women.

