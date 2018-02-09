SC tells Centre, states to fill posts on child rights panels and implement Juvenile Justice Act

The apex court also requested all High Court chief justices to register proceedings on their own for effective implementation of juvenile justice act. The apex court also requested all High Court chief justices to register proceedings on their own for effective implementation of juvenile justice act.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and states to ensure that all positions in national and state commissions for the protection of child rights are filled up.

In a slew of directions for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act, the apex court bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta also directed the states to ensure that all positions in juvenile justice boards and Child Welfare Committees are filled up expeditiously and in accordance with rules.

It also requested the chief justices of all high courts to register proceedings on their own for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The Juvenile Justice Act is an act to consolidate and amend the law relating to children alleged and found to be in conflict with law and children in need of care and protection by catering to their basic needs through proper care, protection, development, treatment social re-integration, by adopting a child-friendly approach in the adjudication and disposal of matters in the best interest of children and for their rehabilitation through processes provided, and institutions and bodies established hereinunder and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The top court also asked all the high courts to seriously consider establishing child-friendly courts and vulnerable witness courts in each district.

“The Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Government of India and the State Governments should ensure that all positions in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPR) are filled up well in time and adequate staff is provided to these statutory bodies so that they can function effectively and meaningfully for the benefit of the children,” the bench said.

The apex court’s order came on a PIL seeking implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and its rules.

