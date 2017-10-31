Supreme Court asks EC to not post officials facing disciplinary probe on Gujarat poll duty

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Election Commission (EC) to not post any official facing disciplinary proceedings in key positions on poll duty during Gujarat elections. The ruling came from a bench led by CJI Dipak Misra after EC submitted that it would not post any “tainted officers”, including those against whom disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.

“We direct that the ECI shall not post any officer/official against whom the disciplinary proceedings have been initiated in any key position in any district,” the bench said while disposing of a plea by AICC secretary Prakash Joshi who sought directions to EC to frame guidelines for counting of votes through VVPAT machines.

Appearing for EC, A-G K K Venugopal said the panel had already issued the guidelines.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App