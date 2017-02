The Supreme Court. (File) The Supreme Court. (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to put in place within a year an effective mechanism to verify identities of existing mobile users. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana said the verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into cores, be done within one year.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Lokniti Foundation on the issue.