Supreme Court asks BCCI’s CoA to release funds to DDCA

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the committee of administrators (CoA) of BCCI to release funds to the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which is being administered by former apex court judge Vikramajit Sen. “We direct the CoA to release requisite funds. The release of funds would be subject to clearances by the requisite authorities,” a bench of Justices Dipak Misra, A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The direction came on an interim application filed on behalf of the DDCA.

The Delhi High Court on January 30 had appointed Justice (Retd) Vikramajit Sen as the new administrator of DDCA, replacing retired Justice Mukul Mudgal who did not wish to continue in the post.

The apex court had earlier appointed a four-member CoA headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai to run BCCI’s affairs and implement court-approved recommendations of the Justice R M Lodha panel on reforms in the cash-rich cricket body.

Other three members of the committee of administrators include historian Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye, IDFC Managing Director, and former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji.