Supreme Court asks Amrapali to submit plan on completing projects

The Supreme Court Wednesday directed real estate firm Amrapali, facing lawsuit by home buyers, to come up with a comprehensive proposal explaining how it will complete its pending projects.

“Comprehensive proposal with respect to all projects, including details about stages of work, funds needed and timeline for completion, should be filed by the company in seven days,” a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy said.

The court said it was “concerned” about home buyers who have “put their entire savings of life” to buy their dream home, and said that these funds should not be diverted to something else.

It also directed authorities in Noida and Greater Noida, the Committee of Creditors, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) and other parties to file their responses to the proposal, to be submitted by the company, in 10 days thereafter.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate M L Lahoty said the case involved 42,000 flats owners in various Amrapali projects seeking refund of their money. Therefore, as directed by the top court in the Jaypee case, flat owners should be permitted to register their names in a portal, he said. Currently, the portal allowed registration of home buyers of only one project, Silicon City, of the company.

The bench said this was a “serious issue” and a “complicated case”, wherein it has to go into details of money paid by home buyers and the loans and mortgage made to secure that loan.Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Amrapali, said a developer had come forward to develop the flats in a timely manner. Work on pending flats will be completed in seven phases from 2018 to 2021 since, under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, it has time till 2022 to complete the project, he said.

“The money of home buyers will be diverted to an escrow account and will only be used for the projects,” Kumar said.

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for home buyers of Silicon City project, objected to the demand of additional money by IRP from the flat buyers and said it should be quashed. The bench said it will consider all aspects once the proposal is submitted.

