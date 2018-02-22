Supreme Court allows Centre to withdraw forces from Darjeeling after March 8

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Centre to withdraw after March 8 four companies of its forces currently deployed at Darjeeling in West Bengal, which had witnessed an agitation for separate statehood last year.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, did not grant the state’s request to allow the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to remain there for four more weeks. The bench ordered that it was “only inclined to permit retaining of remaining companies till March 8” and that no further extension shall be granted. The court had earlier allowed the Centre to withdraw 11 companies deployed in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Appearing for the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal said the deployment of forces was a sovereign power and purely an administrative decision and courts must not intervene in it. He also said the Election Commission had demanded more companies of central forces for Meghalaya, where elections were due.

Senior Counsel Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for West Bengal, said it was the duty of the Centre to protect the states from internal disturbances.

Only four companies remained in the state, he said, adding many of those who were behind the violence during the agitation were still at large and forces were needed for at least four more weeks.

