On the Loose: We Don’t

In a blow to women everywhere in India, the Supreme Court has set a benchmark for maintenance to be paid by a husband to an estranged wife, at just 25 percent of his net salary. In one particular case in Kolkata where the husband’s salary was Rs 95,000, he was directed to set aside Rs 23,000 for his ex-wife and son. The court turned down his plea that the amount was excessive, though they reduced the amount by Rs 3,000 on the ground of the man’s remarriage and birth of another child. They deemed this amount as “just and proper” considering the capacity of the husband (The Times of India, April 21).

As it happens in the randomness of life, the experiences of these two children born to the same man will pan out very differently. The first was raised by a single mother who had to struggle with Rs 4,500 granted to her as alimony in 2003, which was revised to the princely sum of Rs 20,000, 14 years later. The second will grow up in a more economically secure two-parent household, the advantages of which are not even quantifiable (assuming, the father doesn’t disappear again). It’s not clear why the courts have not acknowledged the first wife’s contribution more significantly, considering how much easier the father had it. Unencumbered by a child, he could remarry and have more children. Courts don’t think of the gendered economic effects of divorce or the greater emotional costs which are almost always borne by women. Single mothers need to be shown more sensitivity and if that can’t happen with an equitable distribution of work in child rearing, it can with courts’ ordering fathers to share the financial responsibility — at a lot more than 25 per cent of their salary. Alimony issues are rarely addressed by the feminist movement in India, maybe because it’s still caught up with brutal problems such as dowry deaths, oppressive patriarchy and sex-selection abortions.

National statistics on divorce in India are hugely under reported while alimony and maintenance remains wildly inconsistent. Of the divorces pending in the High Court, 85 per cent of separated women bear the burden of looking after the children single handedly. When one parent walks out leaving the other to bring up a child, it is a catastrophe of unmitigated proportion, even when money is not an issue. It’s nothing short of a miracle that women in India continue to get married considering how skewed the system is against them. A majority of them didn’t have the opportunity to examine their own lives, question whether they were fulfilled or actualising their potential. They were brought up to trust in self-evident truths: devotion to the family would bring them just rewards, the health and welfare of their children and husbands, who would stick around. Alas. It’s no secret that marriage works out better for men than women. And even when it’s not working, it doesn’t appear to stop men from remarrying with alarming alacrity.

Mercifully, divorce in urban India at least is no longer seen as a shattering disaster. More, a fact of life. Like someone I know who was in the midst of a painful separation and compared it to getting cancer. Till she met an actual cancer patient and found it was nowhere on the same level of pain. The assumption, of a previous generation, that marriage is a lifetime commitment, is being questioned more carefully than ever. It will be a while, though, in India, before getting divorced is anything besides terribly inconvenient. The only positive is the slow but spreading realisation that a heart can stop beating for a while— but one still lives.

