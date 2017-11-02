Aircel-Maxis case: No action on ED officer Rajeshwar Singh, Supreme Court tells Centre

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday restrained the Centre from initiating action against Enforcement Directorate (ED) official Rajeshwar Singh, who probed the 2G scam and is investigating the Aircel-Maxis case, on the basis of certain complaints lodged against him.

Hearing an interlocutory application filed by Singh, a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer ruled, "Having regard to the nature of allegations in the interlocutory application, and earlier orders of this court, pending further orders, we deem it appropriate that no action be initiated against the applicant herein by any one of the authorities".

The court also issued a notice to the Centre, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on Singh's plea that he was being targeted with "frivolous, anonymous complaints" for going after the high and mighty in these cases.

Appearing for the officer, Advocate-Gopal Shankaranarayan told the bench that these complaints had been given to the Revenue Secretary and were being used against Singh at a time when he was due for promotion as Additional Secretary. Such complaints had been filed against him in the past too and were examined and dismissed by the Supreme Court, he said.

Shankaranarayan contended that the complaints were being revived after Singh recently attached the property of "someone from a political background".

The bench observed that in India, random complaints are filed against people holding public office and it will be difficult to work if all of them are entertained.

Singh sought a CBI probe into the conspiracy against him and prayed that he be relieved of the investigation.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, on whose application the Aircel-Maxis case was initiated, told the court that Singh is "one of the most honest officers. It was sad to see politicians target him".

"Suppose in a case, someone comes after 20 years and makes a complaint against a person holding public office, will it be entertained? It will become difficult to work if such complaints are entertained," the court said.

