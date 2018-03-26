Presents Latest News
Supreme Court agrees to Delhi Jal Board plea on Haryana water supply to Delhi

The Delhi High Court had recently told the Haryana government that it has to stick to its 2014 direction specifying the amount of water to be released to Delhi every day.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2018 11:41 am
SC agrees to Delhi Jal Board plea on Haryana water supply The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo Tashi Tobgiyal)
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) alleging that Haryana was supplying 120 cusec less water to Delhi out of the 450 cusecs of water it was supposed to supply. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will hear the matter on April 2. The counsel for the DJB said the Wazirabad water plant was supposed to get 450 cusesc of water daily, but nowadays it is receiving only 330 cusec per day.

The Delhi High Court had recently told the Haryana government that it has to stick to its 2014 direction specifying the amount of water to be released to Delhi every day.

