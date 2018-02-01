SC judges’ row: CJI Dipak Misra makes roster for allocation of cases public

The Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Thursday adopted a roster system for allocation of matters to judges, reported PTI. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra’s decision was made public on the apex court’s website. Roster system will come into effect from February 5.

The CJI has been asserting his rights as ‘master of roster’, but in a series of instances, the four other Supreme Court judges – Justices Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – had pointed out in their letter written to him two and a half months ago, which they made public, the rostering of cases was such as to not inspire confidence in the system being fair, transparent or just. Also Read: No meeting held with CJI, judges propose roster reform panel

The four judges, who had raised concerns over the allocation of cases, are learnt to have proposed the setting up of a committee comprising judges who would be Chief Justices in the future to suggest an institutional mechanism for marking of cases as per the Roster that would be notified by the SC Registry. The SC Roster is not known to the public. Making it public has been one of the demands of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) too.

