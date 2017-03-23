Supreme Court adjourns Babri Masjid demolition case by 2 weeks

The Babri Masjid demolition case has been adjourned by the Supreme Court for two weeks. The top court asked the CBI, senior BJP leader LK Advani and others to post their written submission in the meantime.

The court had observed earlier that ‘something is peculiar about this case’ and that the CBI order exonerating Advani and others was not correct.

“Why didn’t you file a supplementary chargesheet against 13 accused in this case, the way you filed for eight other accused in another case?” the bench had earlier on March 6 questioned additional solicitor-general Neeraj K Kaul, who was appearing for the CBI.

On Wednesday, Justice PC Ghose, hearing the matter with Justice Deepak Gupta, said, “The other problem is that my brother (Justice Nariman) is not with me today. This is a part-heard matter.” KK Venugopal, representing Advani, had sought a longer adjournment for four weeks.

