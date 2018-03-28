Supreme Court accepts UP proposal to give temple flowers to widows in shelter homes

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday accepted the Uttar Pradesh government’s proposal to hand over flowers offered by devotees at the Vrindavan and Mathura temples to widows residing in shelter homes for making incense sticks and organic colours instead of dumping them in the Yamuna.

“This will also help to keep Yamuna clean and also generate employment for the widows,” a bench of justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta told state’s additional advocate general Aishwarya Bhati who submitted the scheme before it.

The state government submitted that it had approved a project worth Rs 1.67 crore with the objective of empowering the women in shelter homes run by the UP Mahila Kalyan Nigam in Vrindavan and providing them a sustainable source of employment.

It pointed out that currently these flowers were being dumped on the streets or in the Yamuna thereby polluting it.

A society was also being registered under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to oversee and supervise the project, the state added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App