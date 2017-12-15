SC verdict on Aadhaar LIVE UPDATES: Top court likely to decide on mandatory linking of unique ID shortly

SC verdict on Aadhaar LIVE UPDATES: The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitional bench, headed by the CJI. SC verdict on Aadhaar LIVE UPDATES: The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitional bench, headed by the CJI.

The Supreme Court on Friday is likely to deliver an interim verdict on the Constitutional validity of making Aadhaar mandatory to avail benefits of welfare schemes. A five-judge Constitutional bench, which is hearing a clutch of petitions against the linking, had on Thursday reserved its order.

The Centre on Thursday told the bench, headed by CJI Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, that it has extended the deadline for linking “all services” to Aadhaar to March 31, 2018.

The petitioners have challenged government notifications which have the effect of making Aadhaar mandatory. Section 7 says that the Central or State Government “may…require” Aadhaar from persons receiving subsidy, benefit or service for which the expenditure is incurred from, or the receipt therefrom forms part of, the Consolidated Fund of India.

The apex court has fixed January 17, 2018, as the date for the final hearing of the main petitions challenging the Aadhaar Act.

10.00 am: Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing on behalf of the government in court yesterday, said the Centre was considering extending the last date for linking Aadhaar and mobile phone numbers to the same date. However, he said a judicial order was required for this, as an SC order earlier this year on February 6 had directed that a government scheme to verify phone numbers using Aadhaar be completed in one year.

9.50 am: The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce an order on the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail benefits shortly. Follow our blog for updates and news on the same.

