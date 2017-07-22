Supporters of RJ Malishka hold demonstration, wear ‘Malishka masks’ in Mumbai

Supporters of RJ Malishka held a demonstration holding Malishka masks at Marol Naka in Suburban Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Supporters of RJ Malishka held a demonstration holding Malishka masks at Marol Naka in Suburban Mumbai on Saturday morning. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Supporters of RJ Malishka held a demonstration holding Malishka masks at Marol Naka in Suburban Mumbai on Saturday morning. People from all walks of life participated in the demonstration in an effort to display their support to the famous radio jockey who got embroiled in an controversy after she posted a video drawing attention to the civic issues in Mumbai. Malishka also raised the issue of potholes in the Mumbai city which are a leading cause of road accidents, especially during the monsoon season.

The Yuva Sena leaders demanded a Rs 500 crore lawsuit against her for defamation. Shiv Sena leaders alleged that RJ Malishka, in her video unfairly blamed the authority for the problems which did not fall under their jurisdiction.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to Malishka under section 381 B of Mumbai Municipal Corporation after finding Aedes mosquito breeding site at her house. The notice read that the mosquitoes which were found at RJ Malishka’s residence at Sun rise apartments in Pali Naka were identified as Aedes mosquitoes and were breeding in a clay bowl kept under a pot. The notice also said that the breeding of mosquitoes was also taking place inside of the house in plant pots.

Various public figures have spoken in the support of the RJ and the actions of BMC are widely being perceived as vindictive. Opposition parties in the state have also criticised the BMC’s action against RJ Malishka. BJP group leader Manoj Kotak said: “The BMC’s behaviour is childish and stupid and there should be an inquiry against the official who issued this notice.” Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Nitesh Rane has also lent his support to Malishka on social media.

“We thank Malishka for making a video which highlights Mumbai’s pathetic condition during monsoon. We live in a democracy where criticism should be taken in a positive manner,” Leader of opposition and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said.

