Support Make in India in defence: Nirmala Sitharaman to Army, IAF commanders

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called upon the Indian Army to continue leveraging its strength in diplomatic defence cooperation with the neighbourhood and in the region.

Addressing the Army Commanders’ Conference, she asked senior officials, including the Army chief and all commanders, to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and nation-building at all times.

Listing her priorities, she said integration of the armed forces was essential, particularly in the domain of training, communication and logistics, among others, to prepare for any future conflict. She also stated that morale of forces will remain the highest among the priorities of the government.

Assuring them of focus on capacity and capability development, Sitharaman promised close monitoring of improvement in strategic infrastructure, long-pending force modification requests, and welfare of serving and retired soldiers. She also informed the conference of her request to the Home Minister for provisioning of disaster relief equipment for use during natural disasters.

Earlier, she addressed the biannual IAF Commanders’ Conference. She said the devolved powers given to the three service chiefs should be fully utilised for achieving their capabilities. She also said the IAF, along with Ordnance Factory Board and DRDO, should make an assessment about indigenisation under Make in India programme.

