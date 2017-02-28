Support for Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Haryana Congress MLAs boycott party meet

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo)

RETALIATING TO the criminal case registered against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in New Delhi on charges of plotting an assault on Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, several party MLAs came out openly in support of Hooda on Monday. Thirteen of 17 Congress MLAs in Haryana boycotted Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Kiran Chaudhary’s meeting ahead of the Assembly session that began Monday.

Chaudhary had called a meeting of MLAs at the Congress office in Sector 9 on Monday to discuss the party’s strategy in the House. But the 13, including Hooda, boycotted the meet and instead went to Hooda’s residence.

Later, 10 MLAs, led by former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, addressed the media and expressed resentment against Chaudhary and Tanwar for getting a criminal case registered against Hooda in Delhi. Several Congress MLAs hinted that in case the party high command did not remove Chaudhary and Tanwar from their posts, they would all resign. However, they were vague about resigning from the party or the Assembly.

The MLAs told The Indian Express that they would not attend any meeting convened by Chaudhary or Tanwar in future.

While Chaudhary refused to comment, Tanwar said an informal meeting was scheduled in the morning, and said he has no idea about MLAs seeking his resignation. Hooda said views expressed by the MLAs were their own.