If ban imposed on all cattle animals, farmers will face shortage of funds: Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. (File Photo) Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. (File Photo)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said the government should not ban slaughter of other cattle animals other than cow. Speaking to news agency ANI, Athawale asserted that banning slaughter of all cattle animals will have adverse economic effects on the farmers’ community. “Cow is a sacred animal to Hindus. Therefore, cow slaughter law should be enforced strictly to preserve our culture. But if a ban is imposed on other cattle, our farmers may face shortage of funds, since they will not be able to trade their bullock or other animals,” Athawale said.

Talking about the need for increasing government’s participation in protecting diseased cows, Athawale said, “If a farmer is unable to fund for his cattle, the Government must introduce some provisions to take up responsibility of such cows so that the burden of the farmers is eased.”

The Union Minister also criticised the attacks on the Dalit community at the hands of cow vigilante groups and said that it is unacceptable for citizens to take law and order in their hands and resort to hooliganism. Asking citizens to inform the police authorities in case of speculations of cow slaughtering activities, Athawale said, “If there is a speculation of cow slaughter taking place, the police must be informed and they should carry out subsequent investigation. It is unjustified to mishandle the situation and cause harm to the Dalits without having enough information or proof regarding the matter.”

