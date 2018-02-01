Supplementary chargesheet filed in court: On Chhota Shakeel’s hit list, two filmmakers

On June 9 last year, the Special Cell had arrested an alleged sharpshooter Junaid Chaudhary (21), who was working for Chhota Shakeel. On June 9 last year, the Special Cell had arrested an alleged sharpshooter Junaid Chaudhary (21), who was working for Chhota Shakeel.

A former Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist, a film director and a producer were on gangster Chhota Shakeel’s hit list till last year, a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell in a Delhi court has revealed.

The chargesheet has been filed in connection with the arrest of three people for allegedly trying to kill Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah, who frequently visits India.

“It has now come to light that apart from Fatah, the three other names had also been given to the contract killers by Chhota Shakeel, who wired money to them from Dubai to New Delhi via Western Union money transfer service,” a senior police officer said.

On June 9 last year, the Special Cell had arrested an alleged sharpshooter Junaid Chaudhary (21), who was working for Chhota Shakeel. Subsequently, two other accused, Shahbaz and Naseem, were also arrested. Chaudhary had allegedly received Rs 1.5 lakh through hawala operators, as well as the wire transfer from Dubai.

According to police, on March 23 last year, Chhota Shakeel sent Rs 45,000 to a branch in Bhajanpura, and Chaudhary withdrew the money after submitting a copy of his Aadhaar card.

“On March 16, Shahbaj also received Rs 40,000 after submitting his voter ID card,” the police chargesheet states. “Naseem told police that Chhota Shakeel asked Chaudhary to kill Fatah, a former VHP activist Robin Sharma, and Vishal Mishra and Vinod Ramani, the director and producer of Bollywood movie Coffee with D, portrays gangster Dawood Ibrahim in an unflattering manner. Police later recorded statements of Mishra and Ramani, in which they claimed that had received threatening calls from Chhota Shakeel during the film’s promotion,” the police chargesheet stated.

Police sources said that Chhota Shakeel has been trying to eliminate Robin Sharma since 2003, and is also responsible for killing his brother. According to police, Robin’s brother Deepak was shot dead at Dwarka in 2005.

The following year, a henchman of Chhota Shakeel was shot dead in a joint encounter by the Delhi police and the Hardwar police.

