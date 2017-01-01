Superseded Lt General says he will stay, greets General Bipin Rawat as he takes charge

Gen Bipin Rawat takes over as Army chief from Gen Dalbir Singh Saturday. PTI Gen Bipin Rawat takes over as Army chief from Gen Dalbir Singh Saturday. PTI

Eastern Army Commander Lt General Praveen Bakshi, the senior-most among the contenders for the post of Army chief until the government announced Bipin Rawat for the position, quelled all speculation about his resignation, assuring full support to the new Army chief. He also called up General Rawat, who took charge as the new Army Chief on Saturday, and congratulated him. “I convey my best wishes and full support of Eastern Command to General Bipin Rawat on having taken over as the Chief of Army Staff,” Lt General Bakshi said during his half-hour-long New Year’s Eve talk to officers at the Fort William headquarters of the command in Kolkata.

According to officers present at the talk, he said he respected the new Army chief and did not doubt General Rawat’s professional integrity. While saying that he would continue to lead the Eastern Command with full professional sincerity, Lt General Bakshi hinted at a smear campaign against him for the past few months and that he would continue in uniform to expose those maligning the Army. Sources said that Lt General Bakshi said during the talk that he understands the Army chief’s appointment is a political decision and argued that promotion to higher ranks should be decided on the principle of seniority-cum-merit. He did not comment on his meeting with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar at South Block on December 21.

Lt General Bakshi said speculation in the media and trolling on social media should stop and that everyone should focus on contributing their best to the betterment of the Army and the nation. After General Rawat, then Vice Chief of Army Staff, was announced as the new chief, there had been intense speculation that Lt General Bakshi would seek premature retirement from service, based on the precedent set by Lt General SK Sinha, who, in 1983, was the last Army commander to be superseded for the top post. After his “courtesy call” on Parrikar, Lt General Bakshi proceeded on a pre-scheduled leave from December 27 to 30. Lt General Bakshi is scheduled to retire in July.