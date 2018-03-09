Super emergency imposed on India under Modi govt, will unite anti-BJP forces for 2019 polls: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File)

Alleging that the country was facing a “super emergency” under the BJP-led central government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she would try to unite all the anti-BJP forces to defeat the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The West Bengal chief minister also met senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel today to discuss national politics. After the meeting with Banerjee, Patel told reporters that the idea of having a federal front in the future was discussed between them. “A beginning has to be made. She (Banerjee) was very happy. She said the leadership should not be discussed, the idea is to have a formidable alternative to bring in a change in the government at the Centre. There will be a series of meetings,” he added.

Addressing the TMC’s extended core committee meeting here, Banerjee said, “Someone has to bell the cat. We want everybody to come together to fight against the BJP. We will help them in all possible ways.” Stating that she was not for power, nor any chair, the TMC chief said, “I will be helping everyone. I will coordinate with all the anti-BJP parties, so that they can work together. This is a big fight. “A super emergency is going on in the country under the (Narendra) Modi government. The TMC is not scared of anyone. We cannot be intimidated and will show the way to the country. It was from Bengal that renaissance had started.”

Stating that if the BJP had targeted Bengal, her party was looking at the Lal Quila in 2019, Banerjee said, “I will ask them (BJP) to manage Delhi first and then think about Bengal.” Pointing out that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had pulled out its ministers from the Modi government, she said, “The Shiv Sena is saying it will go on its own. They (BJP) have somehow managed to retain Gujarat.”

Alleging that the saffron party might try to disturb peace in Bengal, the chief minister exhorted the party workers to be alert. She even asked them to take along the CPM and Congress workers, who could be intimidated to join the BJP during the upcoming panchayat polls in the state. Banerjee asked the TMC workers to strengthen the party in the run-up to the panchayat polls.

Patel said not only NCP chief Sharad Pawar or Banerjee, but other senior political leaders would also meet in New Delhi on March 27-28 to chalk out a future programme as regards how the shape of national politics would evolve in the coming days. He said Banerjee had spoken to Pawar over phone and added that the two leaders would decide on their next course of action after the March 27-28 meeting

