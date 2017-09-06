Sunny morning in Delhi

Representational Image/ File Representational Image/ File

A sunny morning welcomed Delhiites today with the minimum temperature settling at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal for the season. The MeT department has predicted cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, said a MeT official. In the past 24 hours, Palam MeT station recorded 5.2 mm rain, while Safdarjung station registered 0.1 mm rain.

The relative humidity was 72 per cent at 8.30 am, said the official. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.6 degrees and the minimum settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius.

