Sunjuwan attack: Rajnath Singh hails injured pregnant woman who delivered baby after suffering gunshots

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday conveyed his wishes to an army man’s wife, who delivered a healthy baby after braving the bullets of terrorists during the attack on Sunjuwan camp in Jammu, and hailed her courage.

On behalf of the home minister, special director of the CRPF, S N Srivastava, presented a bouquet to Shehzad Khan, wife of Rifleman Nazir Ahmed, at a hospital in Jammu.

“HM Shri @rajnathsingh conveyed his good wishes to Mrs Shehzad Khan, wife of Rifleman Nazir Ahmed, who was seriously injured during the terror attack on Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu,” the home minister’s office tweeted.

Singh has deeply appreciated the courage shown by the woman and also conveyed his blessings for the new-born.

The home minister has also praised the efforts of the doctors and the medical staff of the Army hospital in Jammu.

The pregnant woman was injured in the terror attack at the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu on Saturday in which six Army personnel and a civilian were killed. She was admitted to the hospital where she delivered a baby girl on Sunday.

