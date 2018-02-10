Jammu and Kashmir: A timeline of terror attacks in 2018

Jammu militant attack: Army personnel stationed outside the camp in Sunjwan on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Jammu militant attack: Army personnel stationed outside the camp in Sunjwan on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday morning, in which two jawans, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed and four others were injured. According to PTI, intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013. READ HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES

However, this is not the first terror attack which has taken place this year. These attacks have resulted in a number of casualties of militants, security personnel and civilians.

Here’s a timeline of terror attacks which took place in 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir:

December 31, 2017-January 1, 2018: Five CRPF personnel were killed and three others were injured in a 24-hour long encounter between the Border Security Forces (BSF) and suspected JeM militants in South Kashmir’s Lethapora. Three militants were also neutralised during the gun battle.

January 19: Eight policemen were injured after suspected militants hurled a grenade at Tehsil office in south Kashmir’s Pulwama town.

ALSO READ | Here is a list of security personnel martyred in J&K

January 22: A policeman was injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade near Baramulla Police station in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the same day, a civilian was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists who were targetting the security forces in Pampore in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir on high alert after terrorists’ strike, see photos

January 26: Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. No casualty or injury was reported.

February 1: Terrorists attacked a post manned by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF at Banura area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. No casualty was reported.

ALSO READ | Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017

February 3: Two civilians and three CRPF personnel were injured on Saturday in a grenade attack by terrorists on a patrol party of the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

February 7: Two policemen were killed at Srinagar’s Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital after militants opened fire on a police team accompanying detainees from the Central Jail to the hospital for a medical check-up. A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Naveed Jat alias Abu Hanzulla, escaped from police custody during the attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd