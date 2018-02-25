Sunjuwan camp pelted with stones, FIR lodged

Six Army personnel and a civilian were killed in an attack on Sunjuwan military station on February 10. (File) Six Army personnel and a civilian were killed in an attack on Sunjuwan military station on February 10. (File)

An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons after stones were pelted at the Sunjuwan military station in the wee hours of Friday, nearly two weeks after six jawans and a civilian were killed in a terror attack in the area.

Stones were pelted at a sentry post on the station’s rear side, near the area from where terrorists had entered the family quarters inside the station. The sentry on duty did not open fire considering the safety of civilians in the neighbourhood as no one was visible in the dark. The stonepelting stopped after he challenged the miscreants, sources said.

Senior officers along with police teams from Channi Himmat and Trikuta Nagar police stations rushed to the area and searches were conducted. No arrest has been made yet, sources said.

During her visit to Jammu on February 12, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the terrorists attacked a military station which has both troops and families of Indian Army, and is located in a semi-urban environment with densely populated civilian localities adjacent to its perimeter fence. “The demography of the cantonment and adjoining areas indicates the possibility of local support to the terrorists,” she said.

