Sunjuwan attack: Soldiers’ families wait in Valley for bodies as snowfall affects airlift

In Kupwara, the family of Havildar Habibullah Qureshi, killed in the Sunjuwan military station attack. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) In Kupwara, the family of Havildar Habibullah Qureshi, killed in the Sunjuwan military station attack. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

FOR RELATIVES of four Kashmiri soldiers killed in the attack by militants on the Army camp in Jammu’s Sunjuwan, the day after was spent in what every family mourning a death dreads — waiting for the bodies.

Of the six who were killed Sunday, these four were from the districts of Kupwara, Shopian and Kulgam in the Valley, where snowfall and poor visibility hampered efforts to airlift the bodies as planned on Monday afternoon.

“We will try to airlift the bodies tomorrow,’’ said an Army spokesperson, responding to queries about JCO Mohammad Ashraf Mir, 43; Havildar Habibullah Qureshi, 38; Naik Mohammad Shafi, 32; and, Lance Naik Manzoor Ahmad Deva, all from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI).

“Despite snowfall, we had made all preparations for the funeral, but the bodies couldn’t be airlifted from Jammu. May be, the weather will improve tomorrow and the bodies will be brought home,’’ said Qureshi’s uncle Mohammad Shafi, a retired soldier.

Qureshi hailed from Batapora village, close to the LoC in Kupwara, and is survived by wife Hamida Bano, who is six months pregnant, and six young daughters.

Hamidullah’s nephew Havaldar Habibullah Qureshi was among those killed in the attack. Seen here are kith and kin of Qureshi outside his home. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) Hamidullah’s nephew Havaldar Habibullah Qureshi was among those killed in the attack. Seen here are kith and kin of Qureshi outside his home. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Mohammad Ashraf Mir, who belonged to Maidanpora village in the Lolab area, 12 km from Kupwara town, is survived by his wife and three children. “My son was the only source of income for our family. With his death, we have lost everything,’’ said his father Mohiuddin Mir.

“This bloodshed should end in J&K and on the border. My son sacrificed his life for the sake of his country and unit, but this bloodshed should come to an end,’’ said Mohiuddin.

At the village, Mir’s aged parents and a younger brother, who is a transporter, are receiving mourners. Seen here are family members of Junior Commissioned Officer Mohammad Ashraf Mir. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) At the village, Mir’s aged parents and a younger brother, who is a transporter, are receiving mourners. Seen here are family members of Junior Commissioned Officer Mohammad Ashraf Mir. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Deva, from South Kashmir’s Kewer village, is survived by his wife Afroza and two daughters, Rutba and Adeeba. “Since Sunday, his family and relatives have been waiting for the body. They are in a state of shock,’’ said Ghulam Qadir, a neighbour.

Iqbal Ahmad from Nazneenpora in South Kashmir’s Tral area was killed along with his father who was staying with him at the family quarters inside the camp. Iqbal joined the Army 12 years ago and is survived by his wife Shabnum, two-year-old daughter and an aged mother. According to relatives, Iqbal’s mother has not yet been informed that she has lost her son and husband in the attack.

