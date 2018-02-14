Sunjuwan attack: ‘Lost both son, father… God knows what will happen to this family’

Relatives of Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal and father Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh in Tral, on Tuesday. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Relatives of Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal and father Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh in Tral, on Tuesday. (Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Hundreds had gathered outside the residence when the bodies of Lance Naik Mohammad Iqbal and his father Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh arrived in wooden caskets on Tuesday. The father and son were among those killed in the terror attack on Sunjwan Army camp.

Iqbal, 32, is survived by his mother, wife and an 18-month-old son. He joined the Army 13 years ago. His neighbours said that around a week ago, he called his father to Jammu for a medical check-up. “Unfortunately, this family lost both the son and the father. Only God knows what will happen to them,” said neighbour Ghulam Qadir.

A relative said they broke the news to the family only on Tuesday morning. ‘’We had not told them about the killings as Iqbal’s mother suffers from several ailments.’’

The body of Iqbal’s father Ghulam Mohiuddin Sheikh was washed and taken to the nearby ancestral graveyard for burial. Later, Iqbal’s body was also taken there. Hundreds of villagers participated in the funerals.

Earlier, bodies of four Armymen and one civilian, who were killed in the attack, were airlifted from Jammu in a special military plane. The bodies were taken to J&K Light Infantry centre in Rangreth where senior Army officers paid their tributes.

Later, the bodies were sent to their respective villages. While three bodies were dispatched to south Kashmir, two were sent to Kupwara.

Despite snowfall at Batapora village, hundreds attended Havildar Habibullah Qureshi’s funeral on Tuesday afternoon. He is survived by his wife, six daughters and parents — his father Amanullah Qureshi is also a retired soldier.

Senior Army officers accompanied the body of JCO Mohammad Ashraf Mir to Maidanpora village in Lolab where he was laid to rest. Mir is survived by wife, three children and parents. Another soldier Manzoor Ahmad was buried at his native village Dewer in south Kashmir.

Death toll rises to 7

Jammu: With the recovery of one more body of a soldier from inside the Sunjwan military station, the death toll in Saturday’s terror attack has risen to seven. Army spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the soldier’s body was recovered from a forest area during searches inside the military station.

Meanwhile, a combing operation was launched in Raipur Domana area on the Jammu-Akhnoor road following an alarm by a sentry about suspicious movement near an Army camp. The search was called off in the evening. —ENS

