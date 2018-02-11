Sunjuwan attack: Congress slams Modi govt, BJP says don’t do politics on tragedy; here’s how politicians reacted

Five soldiers, one civilian and four terrorists have been killed in the attack on the army camp in Surjuwan till Sunday afternoon. Army sources said the anti-terrorist operation is underway in the area. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) Five soldiers, one civilian and four terrorists have been killed in the attack on the army camp in Surjuwan till Sunday afternoon. Army sources said the anti-terrorist operation is underway in the area. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

Hitting out at the Modi government after the killing of soldiers in the terror attack on the family quarters in Sunjuwa military station, in Jammu, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said it was a matter of deep concern that 14 major terror attacks have taken place on the Army in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, after the NDA government came to power. “We appeal to the Prime Minister, whichever part of the world he is, to personally supervise the operation and ensure that these terrorists are gunned down and give the armed forces every possible help in this regard,” he said.

Click here for LIVE UPDATES

Recalling how PM Modi, as then chief minister of Gujarat, had hit out at the UPA government even as anti-terror operations were underway during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he said, “Like Modiji, we will not make any political comment. We are with the government and the Army.”

Reacting to Surjewala’s remark, union minister Piyush Goyal said that the Congress party should not do politics on “this kind of tragedy.” “Unfortunate that Congress leaders associate this kind of tragedy with politics. I strongly condemn them for doing politics over blood and sweat of our Army persons,” said Goyal.

The nation should stand united behind our security forces, they should be encouraged. Unfortunate that Congress leaders associate this kind of tragedy with politics. Strongly condemn them for doing politics over blood & sweat of our Army persons: Piyush Goyal #SunjwanArmyCamp pic.twitter.com/KUUhAKxLuZ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2018

Most political leaders have strongly condemned the attack in Jammu. Reactions and condolences from across party lines kept pouring in even as security forces continue with anti-terror operations to flush out terrorists on the second day.

Here is what everyone said so far:

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said, “Deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack in #Sunjwan today. My heart goes out to the injured & their families.”

Chaired a high level security meeting in Jammu in wake of the attack in Sunjwan. pic.twitter.com/zZ86bZIIa1 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 10, 2018

Visited Military Hospital Jammu & met the soldiers who were injured in Sunjwan today. In their Valor we find hope. pic.twitter.com/PGIpX7shwT — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 10, 2018

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh also condemned the attack and said the army is taking all precautions in areas close to the family quarters. “It is a condemnable act. This shows the cowardice of Pakistan who can’t face India indirectly and sends its people to attack civilians here. There are family quarters around the camp, the Army is taking all precautions in cordoning the area,” said Singh.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: News from Jammu & the encounter in #Sunjwan is extremely disturbing. Hoping for an end to the encounter without any loss of life among the security forces & their families.

News from Jammu & the encounter in #Sunjwan is extremely disturbing. Hoping for an end to the encounter without any loss of life among the security forces & their families. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 10, 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that the ongoing operation against terrorists would be concluded successfully soon. He said, “I think it is not right to comment on the operation which is still going on. I am sure our jawans will successfully complete it.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the attack and said all Indians stand united with Army men. He tweeted, “I strongly condemn the terror attack on our Army camp in Jammu in which 6 Indians have been martyred. All Indians, across political lines, stand united with our Army men and women. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured.

I strongly condemn the terror attack on our Army camp in Jammu in which 6 Indians have been martyred. All Indians, across political lines, stand united with our Army men and women. My prayers and thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 11, 2018

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd