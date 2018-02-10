  • Associate Sponsor
  • J-K: Two injured after suspected JeM militants attack Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu

Jammu militant attack: Militants attack Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu, soldier and his daughter injured.

Sunjuwan army camp attack: The area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

Two people were injured, including a junior commissioner officer (JCO), after Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu and Kashmir early on Saturday morning. The JCO Madan Lal Choudhary and his daughter were injured as militants stormed into the camp and opened fire. The area has currently been cordoned off.

According to sources, at around 5 am three to four militants entered the JCO family quarters located at the rear side of the army camp. Officials said the militants have been cornered in one of the family quarters and the operation is underway.

According to PTI, intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the army or security establishment by JeM in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.

More details are awaited

  1. 8:35AM
    10 Feb, 18

    Jammu militant attack: Officials said the militants have been cornered in one of the family quarters and the operation is underway. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

  2. 8:32AM
    10 Feb, 18

    Jammu militant attack: Army personnel stationed outside the camp in Surjuwan on Saturday. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

  1. Socrates Santos
    Feb 10, 2018 at 8:40 am
    Time to carpet bomb the Pakistani terrorist camps along the border...
    (0)(3)
    Reply
    1. A
      Aasim
      Feb 10, 2018 at 8:22 am
      A Hawaldar and his daughter have been injured.. a BSF Japan has been hit by 3 bullets....
      (1)(0)
      Reply