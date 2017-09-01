Sunil Arora appointed Election Commissioner

Former Information and Broadcasting secretary Sunil Arora Former Information and Broadcasting secretary Sunil Arora

THE GOVERNMENT on Thursday appointed former Information and Broadcasting secretary Sunil Arora as Election Commissioner.

Arora, 61, who retired in April last year, will get four years in the Election Commission and will most likely oversee the conduct of Lok Sabha polls in 2019 as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Arora has been brought in to fill the vacancy created by former CEC Nasim Zaidi’s retirement last month. Currently, former Gujarat chief secretary A K Joti is serving as the CEC. He will be succeeded by O P Rawat this year. Arora is expected to be promoted as poll panel head in 2018.

A 1980-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, Arora was the skill development secretary before he was appointed as the top bureaucrat in the I&B Ministry. He has also worked in ministries and departments such as Finance, Textiles and Planning Commission and was also CMD of Indian Airlines for five years.

Back in his home state, Arora was one of the most trusted officers of Vasundhara Raje during her earlier term as Rajasthan Chief Minister. He was her principal secretary from 2005 to 2008.

