Sunanda Pushkar case: SC notice to Delhi Police on Subramanian Swamy’s plea

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order dismissing his plea for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014. The apex court said the maintainability of the petition will also be decided.

Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

Swamy has moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had in October last year dismissed his plea seeking a probe by a court-monitored SIT into Pushkar’s death.

Swamy, in his plea before the high court, had alleged that the police had “botched up” the probe and accused Tharoor of “interfering” in the investigation now and even earlier when he was a minister in the UPA regime. When the high court questioned the source based on which he had made the allegations, the BJP leader and his lawyer, who is a co-petitioner, had said they would file affidavits to reply to the court’s query.

However, the bench had rejected their offer, saying it appeared that they had concealed information pertinent to the case, which they ought to have disclosed when they had filed the petition. The high court had also said that Swamy ought to have mentioned his political affiliation as well as that of Tharoor in his petition as these facts were important to the adjudication of the case.

