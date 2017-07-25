Sunanda Pushkar Death: Swami’s priority is publicity, says plea by Sunanda’s son

The counsel for Menon said that Swami’s locus standi in the case could be dismissed. “(His) only priority is publicity,” he said, adding that Swami had to be restrained from sharing the status report filed by the police in response to the court’s earlier directions. The counsel for Menon said that Swami’s locus standi in the case could be dismissed. “(His) only priority is publicity,” he said, adding that Swami had to be restrained from sharing the status report filed by the police in response to the court’s earlier directions.

HIGHLIGHTING THAT the Delhi Police has not filed a chargesheet in connection with the death of Sunanda Pushkar even though three-and-a-half years have passed, the Delhi High Court on Monday said the PIL filed by Subramanian Swamy, seeking a court-monitored probe into the incident, could serve as an opportunity for her son, Shiv Menon, to know about his mother’s death.

A bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Chander Shekhar was hearing a matter pertaining to Shiv Menon’s plea seeking impleadment in the case. The counsel for Menon said that Swami’s locus standi in the case could be dismissed. “(His) only priority is publicity,” he said, adding that Swami had to be restrained from sharing the status report filed by the police in response to the court’s earlier directions. To this, the bench said, “In the last three-and-a-half years, there has been no restraint.”

Underlining that the court is yet to take cognizance of the PIL, the bench maintained that there could be no restraining order, and Swami’s locus standi will be considered after proceedings started. “We have not given it (the PIL) our seal of approval…We will see. Let it come to the court,” it said, posting the matter on August 1.

