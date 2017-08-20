Sunanda Pushkar death probe: Forensic team to visit hotel suite on Sep 1, court told

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014 Sunanda Pushkar was found dead on January 17, 2014

A forensic team will visit the suite at the Hotel Leela Palace — where Sunanda Pushkar’s body was found — to collect more evidence, a Delhi court was told on Saturday. The information about the proposed visit by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team was disclosed to the court by the hotel management, that had previously sought de-sealing of the suite. The counsel for the hotel told the court that they received a letter from the police on Friday stating that the CFSL team would visit the suite on September 1.

On Saturday, Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh also criticised the Delhi Police for delaying the de-sealing of the suite and pointed out that an order had been passed on July 21 asking it to de-seal the premises within four weeks. “Why did you take two months to inform the hotel that you will need more time,” the court asked the police.The court, however, allowed the police plea seeking one more opportunity for filing of the compliance report in the court regarding de-sealing of the suite. It directed the agency to file the report on September 4.

The court had, on July 21, ordered the de-sealing of the suite in the five-star hotel within “four weeks”. The order had come after authorities of Hotel Leela had filed a petition, stating that they were suffering “huge losses” because of the locked room. However, the court had granted liberty to Delhi Police to file an application seeking more time for probe if they cannot conclude the investigation within the given time. The hotel, in its plea, had also said that in the last one year, no team has visited suite number 345 and that sealing the room “is no longer required”.

