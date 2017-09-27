Sunanda Pushkar death: Court pulls up police for not de-sealing suite

Sunanda Pushkar (File photo) Sunanda Pushkar (File photo)

A Delhi court once again pulled up the Delhi Police for not complying with its order to de-seal the five-star hotel suite where Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead.

Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh said the room should have been opened by Tuesday, and ordered the Joint Commissioner of Police to file a report by October 6. The court issued the order after police filed a report stating that the results from the forensic labs were still awaited and they needed more time. “Do you (police) want to initiate proceedings against yourself? I have already passed an order… It can’t go on like this,” the judge said.

