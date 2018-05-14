Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor flays Delhi Police, calls chargesheet ‘preposterous’

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor (Express Archive) Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor (Express Archive)

Describing the chargesheet as “preposterous”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday questioned the “methods or motivations of the Delhi Police” investigating his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s murder case. In its chargesheet, police has accused Tharoor under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 498 A (cruelty in a marriage).

“I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote on Twitter. LIVE UPDATES

“In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!,” he said, pointing out that the Delhi Police’s latest move contradicts the Law Officer’s earlier remarks which said no evidence was found against him in the case.

The Congress, on the other hand, accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of targetting its party workers. While addressing the media, AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “We won’t cow down or bow down. This is a conspiracy to defame Shashi Tharoor. We reject the charges totally. This is being done following instructions from BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP’s revenge factory is at work”.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of a South Delhi hotel on the night of 17 January, 2014. The suite was sealed on that night itself for investigation. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on 1 January, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

The chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages and includes several annexures, states that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram. The couple tied the knot on August 22, 2010.

The police filed the chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24.

