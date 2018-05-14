Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor announces break from Twitter after charges of ‘abetment to suicide’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Express Photo by Subham Datta/File) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (Express Photo by Subham Datta/File)

After he was charged with ‘abetment to suicide’ in the death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar by the Delhi police in its chargesheet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday decided to stay off Twitter for some time. While making an announcement in this regard, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram threw open a new word for his fans. “Staying off @Twitter for a while — one encounters too much epicaricacy!” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Tharoor, who has been accused of subjecting his wife to “mental and physical cruelty”, also said that he is trying to focus on his work “while others relish their distractions”. “Chaired a very good meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs this afternoon, on SAARC. Trying to focus on my work while others relish their distractions,” he tweeted.

The Congress leader also questioned the “methods or motivations of the Delhi Police” investigating his wife’s death case. While describing the chargesheet as “preposterous”, he tweeted, “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet & intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police.” LIVE UPDATES

“In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!,” he added, pointing out that the Delhi Police’s latest move contradicts the Law Officer’s earlier remarks which said no evidence was found against him in the case.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of a South Delhi hotel on the night of 17 January, 2014. The suite was sealed on that night itself for investigation. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on 1 January, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

In its chargesheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, police has accused Tharoor under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 498 A (cruelty in a marriage). It that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram. The couple tied the knot on August 22, 2010.

