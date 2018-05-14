Sunanda Pushkar death case LIVE Updates: Delhi Police charges Shashi Tharoor with ‘abetment to suicide’

Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor Sunanda Pushkar and Shashi Tharoor

The Delhi Police Monday filed its chargesheet in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of former Union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Tharoor under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 498 A (cruelty in a marriage). The chargesheet runs into around 3000 pages.

In January 2014, Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in suite no 345 of Hotel Leela Palace in New Delhi. While police then suspected that she might have committed suicide, the possibility of medicine overdose was also not ruled out since Pushkar was undergoing medical treatment at the time of her death.

Shashi Tharoor reacted to the filing of the chargesheet by the Delhi Police, in two tweets, Tharoor said: “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!”