Sunanda Pushkar death case LIVE Updates: Delhi Police charges Shashi Tharoor with ‘abetment to suicide’

The Delhi Police Monday filed its chargesheet in the death case of Sunanda Pushkar, wife of former Union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Tharoor under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and section 498 A (cruelty in a marriage). The chargesheet runs into around 3000 pages.
In January 2014, Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances in suite no 345 of Hotel Leela Palace in New Delhi. While police then suspected that she might have committed suicide, the possibility of medicine overdose was also not ruled out since Pushkar was undergoing medical treatment at the time of her death.
Shashi Tharoor reacted to the filing of the chargesheet by the Delhi Police, in two tweets, Tharoor said: “I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!”
The chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police, which includes several annexures, states that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram. The couple had entered into wedlock on August 22, 2010.
The police filed the chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24.
Usually, in cases where section 498A are imposed, the enforcing authorities immediately place the accused under arrest. Tharoor, however, has not been arrested. He has throughout the investigation cooperated with the investigating authorities making himself present before them when needed. The case is likely to come up at the Patiala House court next week where Tharoor is expected appear.
In its chargesheet filed today, the Delhi Police has charged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor under section 306 and 498A. Section 306 of the IPC refers to the abetment of suicide while section 498A deals with cruelty to a wife in a marriage that is less than seven years, as was the case with Pushkar and Tharoor.