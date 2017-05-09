Latest News
Sunanda Pushkar death case: I have nothing to hide, says Shashi Tharoor

shashi tharoor, Congress leader, lok sabha debate, parliament budget session, budget session, indian parliament, india news, indian express news Shashi Tharoor made several tweets after newly launched english channel tried to misrepresent the case. (File)

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he has nothing to hide over the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in 2014.

While the case is being probed by the Delhi Police, the issue was highlighted again with new English channel Republic TV coming out with audio tapes which purported to show that the body of Pushkar was moved from one place to another at Leela Palace Hotel in New Delhi on the night of her death on January 14, 2014.

Addressing reporters here, Tharoor said he had made a few tweets after the news channel came out with its report.

“This deeply angers and saddens me when someone exploits a personal tragedy. I have nothing to hide and have fully cooperated with the police and so far the probe has not been establish the crime or if any murder occurred,” said Tharoor.

Tharoor lost his cool when a reporter of the news channel was heard asking several questions.

“Let the police conclude their probe and approach the court,” said Tharoor.

He said that the media can be a witness but it cannot turn into a prosecutor, judge and executor and the news channel wax trying to do this, he said.

