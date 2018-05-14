Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi Police names Shashi Tharoor as accused, charges him with ‘abetment to suicide’

Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda at the party to celebrate the British Royal Wedding at the British High Commissioner’s house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File 29 April 2011) Shashi Tharoor and Sunanda at the party to celebrate the British Royal Wedding at the British High Commissioner’s house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File 29 April 2011)

The Delhi Police Monday filed a chargesheet before a trial court against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar, naming him as an accused and charging him under Section 498 (A) (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC.

The Delhi Police SIT team, headed by Manishi Chandra, reached the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendre Singh carrying the chargesheet in a steel trunk.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava alleged Pushkar was subjected to cruelty before she was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a five-star hotel room on January 17, 2014.

He also sought to summon Tharoor as an accused in the case. The court, however, said it needs time to go through the chargesheet and will decided accordingly.

“Put up for consideration (whether to admit the chargesheet or not. Also to decide on summoning of Tharoor) on May 24,” the judge said.

The police, in its chargesheet, said Tharoor had not been arrested so far as he is a sitting MP and had joined the investigation as and when required.

The chargesheet has dropped murder charges. Initially, an FIR was registered by the Delhi Police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder). The chargesheet alleges that the post-mortem report points to around a dozen injury marks on Pushkar’s body.

Tharoor’s personal staff Narain Singh has been arrayed as a key witness to the case.

