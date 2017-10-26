Sunanda Pushkar death: Delhi HC junks Subramanian Swamy’s PIL, calls it ‘political interest litigation’

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Subramanian Swamy had filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking “action on factual contradictions and evasions” in the report. (File photo) Sunanda Pushkar death case: Subramanian Swamy had filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking “action on factual contradictions and evasions” in the report. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy’s petition seeking probe into the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, PTI has reported. The court said, “it is left with a distinct impression that this is perhaps a textbook example of political interest litigation being dressed up as PIL”, adding that “courts need to be careful that judicial process is not used by political persons for their own purposes”.

The court also said Swamy appears to have concealed data or information which he should have disclosed at the first instance. The central government as well as the Delhi Police told the high court that they did not subscribe to the views expressed by Swamy that the probe in the case has been influenced by Tharoor.

Swamy had in the first week of July filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored probe by a CBI-led Special Investigation Team into the death. Later, he had also filed a fresh application in the high court, seeking a copy of the chargesheet in the case within 45 days saying the status report of the case submitted by the Delhi Police showed “mismanagement in collection of evidence, non-cooperation to AIIMS by the first probe team and destruction of evidence.”

Meanwhile, On October 16, Delhi Police informed a Delhi court that the five-star hotel suite in South Delhi, where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the night of January 17, 2014, has been desealed. The matter was disposed after the advocate appearing for the hotel told Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh that the hotel has been given possession of the suite.

